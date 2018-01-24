Flat rate set for New Kensington water use

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More information on the rate changes can be found at www.newkenwater.net . Customers can call the authority office at 724-337-3577 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

More about the rate changes

The authority has 14,800 customers in New Kensington, Arnold, Lower Burrell and Upper Burrell and parts of Allegheny Township, Washington Township and Plum.

Who is served by the New Ken water authority

Customers of the Municipal Authority of the City of New Kensington will pay more for their water services come Feb. 1.

The authority will charge a flat rate of $3.75 per every 100 cubic feet of water used, or 750 gallons, as opposed to a four-tiered water rate.

That means the bill for a typical single-family residential water customer who uses about 15,000 gallons of water per quarter will rise by 12 percent, an increase of about $10 per quarter.

General Manager James Matta said this is the first rate increase the authority has imposed in 13 years.

He said it will bring in additional revenue and help people who use less than the minimum water services, such as senior citizens, because every customer will be paying for water at the same rate.

“We had a lot of senior citizens saying, ‘You're charging me for 800 cubic feet of water, but I'm only using 500 or only using 400,' ” Matta said.

“We felt that you should pay for every 100 cubic feet of water you use rather than to allow you to use 6,000 gallons and charge you for 6,000 gallons whether you used it or not. I didn't think that was fair and reasonable. I thought you should pay for every drop of water at the same rate.”

Eight hundred cubic feet of water is about 6,000 gallons.

Expected to reap $1M

Matta estimates the rate increase will generate an extra $1 million per year, which will go toward operating costs and capital improvements.

The authority has a yearly operating budget of $5.7 million. With the estimated $1 million increase, it will go up to $6.7 million.

“The authority looked at our annual revenue requirements to meet all our obligations and that's normal operating expenses, our capital improvement projects, paying our debt service and having funds available for future capital improvements,” Matta said. “We said, with this existing schedule and how we were presently charging, how can we, as a nonprofit, raise $6.7 million in operating revenues to meet all our obligations?”

Meter charge added

In addition to the flat rate, customers will pay a service charge based on their meter size. Matta said the meter service charge was added so people can have water availability even if they aren't using any water.

A typical customer has a 5⁄ 8 -inch meter and will pay $22 per month.

“If you don't use a drop of water and you're in Florida, you're going to pay $22,” Matta said.

Matta said the present $15 surcharge will be eliminated, but all other services through the authority, such as supplemental rate charges for certain districts, connection fees, and meter tests and meter changes will remain the same.

Though the changes take effect Feb. 1, they will not be reflected until the June quarterly billing cycle.

The June billing cycle is for water consumption from February to May.

“We're not going to charge people backwards,” Matta said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.