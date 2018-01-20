Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Harrison Township police contract relaxes residency requirement

George Guido | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 6:19 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Harrison police officers will no longer be required to live in the township.

That's a highlight of the new three-year contract that is expected to be approved by township commissioners at Monday night's meeting.

Police would be able to live within 15 air miles, or a 25-minute drive, from the police station.

Harrison's 12 full-time officers would get a 2.5 percent raise in each of the next three years, retroactive to Jan. 1.

The average police officer will make in the neighborhood of $80,000 to $82,000, according to Commissioner Bill Poston, who heads the police committee.

Starting salary now is $56,000. That patrolman would get $4,000 raises in each of the next two years. That means they would be paid $64,000 in 2020.

Sergeants currently are paid between $90,000 and $92,000 a year.

That means, by the end of the contract, the top paid sergeant would earn about $96,600 a year.

Police Chief Michael Klein is not part of the bargaining unit. Officials said he will be making in the neighborhood of $102,000.

The police officers are represented by Teamsters Local 249. The Teamsters' bargaining unit approved the pact.

Police officers would pay $100 monthly toward their health insurance policies and 25 percent of their cumulative increases over the next two years.

While no vote took place Thursday night, no commissioner spoke against the contract proposal.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

