Bridge replacement to detour traffic on Armstrong County road

A road in Burrell Township, Armstrong County will be closed while a bridge is replaced.

Work to replace a bridge on Cherry Run Road is scheduled to start in March, according to Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

The structurally deficient bridge spans the north branch of Cherry Run. It is being replaced under the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

A notice will be sent out two weeks before construction starts, according to PennDOT.

Since a February 2016 public meeting, the detour route has been updated, according to PennDOT. Drivers will now be directed to follow a detour along Garretts Run Road and Shay/Pyra Road.

The previous detour was nearly 13 miles long; the new detour route is just over 8 miles, using state roads.

