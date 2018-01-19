Suspended Leechburg police chief hearing set for 1 p.m. today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Suspended Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold likely will plead not guilty today to charges that he used the internet to solicit sex from someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec. Diebold's attorney, Duke George, confirmed his client plans to enter a not guilty plea.

Diebold, 40, of Forks Church Road, Gilpin, was arrested Jan. 5 after, police say, he arranged to meet with an undercover agent he thought was a teenage girl, according to a statement released by Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

According to Shapiro, Diebold allegedly sent inappropriate pictures to the undercover agent prior to the meeting and solicited the agent for unlawful sexual contact.

Diebold was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to court documents. Arrest papers indicate that Diebold waived his right to counsel before admitting to detectives that he knew what he was doing was wrong and that his “life was totally over.”

Diebold had been housed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $500,000 bail set by Yakopec. A New Kensington based bail bondsman agreed on Jan. 11 to provide the bond for Diebold's release and he has since been free.

