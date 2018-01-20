River ice melting slowly, so flooding not a major concern, officials say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents living along the banks of the Alle-Kiski Valley's frozen rivers can relax a little, because National Weather Service and Army Corps of Engineers officials are reporting that so far flooding isn't a major concern heading through the weekend.

Crews have been monitoring the water levels on the Allegheny and Kiski rivers throughout the week as an ice buildup, as long as 20 miles, caused water levels to rise and blocked access to the region's locks and dams.

However, warming temperatures mean that ice is melting slowly while water continues to flow.

“We'll see with the warming how things evolve” Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office, said Saturday.

“We have had places where we have seen some of the ice moving and we had ice in the Kiski that was causing some flooding earlier, but since then water levels have dropped two or three feet. At this point, there really are no problems.”

According to Hendricks, the weather should stay warm through the weekend, and forecasted rain Saturday and Sunday is expected to total less than half an inch.

Hendricks said that snow on the ground, even if all of it melts, should total no more than a half inch of additional water.

Jeff Hawk, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers, said his organization assigned extra spotters to monitor the flow of river ice through the weekend, but that so far the water levels are falling.

“We are constantly checking the water gauges and so far, they have been steadily decreasing. For us, a slow melt is good,” he said.

Hawk said that as of just before noon, things were flowing smoothly.

“The river is still flowing and the ice is melting. We just need to ensure we continue to look at it,” he said.

Morey Scitticatt, emergency coordinator for Gilpin Township, said residents along low-lying Banfield Road, where a voluntary evacuation took place Thursday, have been able to stay as water levels continue to fall.

“The Banfield Area actually went down from this morning – maybe about a foot, but the ice is still there,” he said.

Scitticatt said that so far, the only issue has been bystanders getting close to the waterway to see the ice.

“The only problem we are actually having is the people that are looking at the river, and they need to stay away from the river. It's a very big safety concern, since we don't know what is going to happen upstream above us. If (the ice) lets loose, nobody is going to know until it's too late,” he said.

According to experts, an unusual number of ice jams — especially closer to Pittsburgh — was caused by two weeks of fluctuating weather that ranged from long snaps of subzero temperatures interrupted by some balmy days with highs in the mid-60s, along with snowstorms and appreciable amounts of rain.

The bulk of the Allegheny's ice jams started north of the Schenley section of Gilpin at the confluence of the Kiski River, which is a major tributary of the Allegheny.

In fact, ice that broke free from jams farther north on the Allegheny and the Kiski caused the additional buildup of ice just downstream of the Tarentum Bridge, according to Ian McKelvey, Army Corps of Engineers supervisor of operations for the Allegheny River.

The Allegheny's other ice jams stretch about eight miles from Schenley to Dam 6 in South Buffalo, then 20 more miles north to Crooked Creek just south of Ford City.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.