Weekend could bring ice jams, flooding on Allegheny, Ohio and Kiski rivers

Emergency officials are warning of ice jams and possible flooding this weekend on the Allegheny, Ohio and Kiski rivers.

Matt Brown, chief of emergency services in Allegheny County, said today rain and warmer temperatures increase the risk that the ice jams could break up or begin to flow.

Allegheny County Emergency Services is working closely with the Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to continue monitoring the situation.

ACES will provide additional updates for the public as information becomes available.

The ice jams are caused by recent unseasonably cold weather that has caused a buildup of ice and ice jams primarily on the Allegheny and Ohio rivers. Breakaway barges are impacting the operations of the Army Corps of Engineers Dam at Emsworth.

The Allegheny River ice jam begins at the Springdale and Plum areas and extends upriver past the Tarentum Bridge.

The ice jam on the Ohio begins at the Emsworth Dam and extends upriver.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a flood warning for the Kiski River, a major tributary of the Allegheny River, which extends until 5 p.m. today for Hyde Park, West Leechburg, Leechburg and Vandergrift.

The Monongahela River could be impacted by water levels in the Pittsburgh pool, should river levels rise.

Officials are warning anyone along the path downstream of these jams may be impacted if the jams break up or begin to move. Tributaries of the rivers could also have ice buildup or be unable to flow into the river, causing localized flooding.

