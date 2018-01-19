Suspended police Chief Mike Diebold's wife wants PFA made permanent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reaching out to his wife on a TV interview violated terms of a no-contact order for suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold, the wife's attorney argued Friday.

Attorney Greg Swank represents his wife, Danielle Reinke Diebold.

She wants a temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order turned into a permanent order against Diebold.

Diebold, 40, of Forks Church Road, Gilpin, is accused of using the internet to solicit sex from a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The Family Court PFA is different.The temporary PFA is a civil restraining order that orders him to stay away from his wife, stepdaughter and infant son.

A hearing to make the PFA permanent is scheduled for Wednesday in Armstrong County Court in Kittanning, officials said.

Swank said Friday in a telephone interview that he will ask the court to charge Diebold with indirect criminal contempt — a charge for allegedly violating the temporary PFA — for allegedly reaching out to his wife indirectly, by allegedly speaking to her during an interview Thursday with KDKA-TV.

Changes in state law now bar reporters from accessing the temporary PFA document.Brenda George, the county's prothonotary and clerk of courts, said no paperwork akin to a restraining order had been filed in Family Court by Friday afternoon.

Swank could make his restraining order request to the county court judge Wednesday.

Mike Diebold's attorney, Duke George, rejected the call for such an order.

“It's not true,” George said about Swank's allegation.

Earlier, George said Diebold is not staying at his Gilpin home because his wife was granted an emergency PFA previously that prohibits Mike Diebold from having contact with her, his stepdaughter and infant son.

George said the permanent PFA application was filed Jan. 11, the day before Diebold posted bond and got out of jail.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.