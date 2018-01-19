Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

East Deer glass plant to lay off 61 workers in March, as shutdown proceeds

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Glass Works Creighton plant in East Deer, shown Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Pittsburgh Glass Works is a division of Mexico-based glass maker Vitro.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Glass Works Creighton plant in East Deer, shown Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Pittsburgh Glass Works is a division of Mexico-based glass maker Vitro.

Updated 15 minutes ago

A notice of the first round of layoffs at the Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in East Deer has been filed with the state Department of Labor and Industry.

The company will lay off 61 people effective March 18. This will be the first phase of the plant's closing.

The automotive glass factory employs almost 200 workers.

Pittsburgh Glass Works is a division of Mexico-based Vitro. The East Deer plant, known as the Creighton Plant, is one of the company's eight automotive glass manufacturing plants in the United States.

“This is a partial shutdown now, and the full closure is in June,” said Jennifer Eck, director of human resources with Pittsburgh Glass Works.

The company announced in November that it would be closing the plant due to a “combination of difficult realities,” including aging facilities at the 130-year-old plant that are unable to meet increasing technological demands.

The plant opened in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co.'s original glass plant, Works No. 1. It later was a PPG Industries plant.

The initial transition of production from Creighton is scheduled to take place this month, with a shift of certain customer orders to Evansville, Ind.

In addition to Creighton, PGW operates plants in Tipton and Meadville and a research facility in Pittsburgh, which combined employ 650 people.

Vitro, Mexico's largest glass maker, completed its purchase of PGW last year from Chicago-based LKQ Corp. for $310 million.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

