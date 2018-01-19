Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Lower Burrell police accuse Pittsburgh man, 28, of repeated child rape

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Jeremy Alan Miller
Westmoreland County Prison
Jeremy Alan Miller

Updated 9 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man is jailed after Lower Burrell police allege he repeatedly raped and molested a child over a period of more than a year.

Jeremy Alan Miller, 28, of the Hazelwood neighborhood, is charged with a felony count of rape of a child under age 13 and five felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 13, as well as related charges.

The charges come after police say Miller abused the child on several occasions while residing with her family at more than one address in and around Pittsburgh.

Police say in court documents that a forensic interview with the child demonstrated Miller had “sex with her on numerous occasions” and that Miller exposed the child to a pornography website.

Police say Miller claims the child made sexual advances toward him.

Miller has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 30 before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec in Allegheny Township.

He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

