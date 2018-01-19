Highlands student charged with attacking superintendent
Highlands School District police charged an adult student with allegedly attacking the district's superintendent at Highlands High School on Thursday.
Johnathan M. McCormick, 18, of Harrison is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault, according to court records.
McCormick allegedly attacked Superintendent Michael Bjalobok in a hallway Thursday afternoon.
The district referred questions to its solicitor, Ira Weiss. Weiss said any potential disciplinary action by the district will be discussed on Monday.
Bjalobok, who sought medical attention, was not at school Friday. He is expected to return to work on Monday, Weiss said.
McCormick was arraigned early Friday and released on an unsecured bond of $2,500.
McCormick is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 31 before District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel.
