Armstrong County man charged with fleeing or trying to elude police, DUI after Route 28 stop
Updated 4 hours ago
A Pine Township, Armstrong County, man was arrested after state police say he fled from an accident scene and from authorities who were trying to make a traffic stop.
Travis Michael Confer, 24, of the Templeton section of the township, was arrested by troopers based out of Kittanning after motorists reported seeing a Chevy pickup truck involved in an accident, then heading north on Route 28, a state police report said.
Police say they found the vehicle coming to a stop on Route 28 in South Buffalo, and Confer fled but eventually was forced to stop and taken into custody.
Confer is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence and related charges. Confer was arraigned before District Judge Samuel Goldstrohm and taken to the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 30.
