Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Armstrong County man charged with fleeing or trying to elude police, DUI after Route 28 stop

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 4 hours ago

A Pine Township, Armstrong County, man was arrested after state police say he fled from an accident scene and from authorities who were trying to make a traffic stop.

Travis Michael Confer, 24, of the Templeton section of the township, was arrested by troopers based out of Kittanning after motorists reported seeing a Chevy pickup truck involved in an accident, then heading north on Route 28, a state police report said.

Police say they found the vehicle coming to a stop on Route 28 in South Buffalo, and Confer fled but eventually was forced to stop and taken into custody.

Confer is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence and related charges. Confer was arraigned before District Judge Samuel Goldstrohm and taken to the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 30.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.