Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Community Library reopens Tarentum branch after flooding, loss of heat

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
The Community Library of Allegheny Valley's Tarentum branch was closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 because there was no heat. Basement flooding over the weekend ruined the furnace.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The Community Library of Allegheny Valley's Tarentum branch was closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 because there was no heat. Basement flooding over the weekend ruined the furnace.

Updated 18 minutes ago

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley has reopened its Tarentum branch, which was closed for about a week.

“Our Tarentum branch has experienced some minor damage due to flooding,” the library said on its website. “Repairs have been made, and the Tarentum library is now open again for patron use.”

The library, at 400 Lock St., had been closed the weekend of Jan. 13-14 and on Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Library Director Kathy Firestone noticed there was no heat when she stopped in that Monday morning.

Firestone said she was told the building's furnace had been ruined after water backed up in the basement over the weekend of Jan. 13-14.

The library branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.