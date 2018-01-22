Community Library reopens Tarentum branch after flooding, loss of heat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley has reopened its Tarentum branch, which was closed for about a week.

“Our Tarentum branch has experienced some minor damage due to flooding,” the library said on its website. “Repairs have been made, and the Tarentum library is now open again for patron use.”

The library, at 400 Lock St., had been closed the weekend of Jan. 13-14 and on Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Library Director Kathy Firestone noticed there was no heat when she stopped in that Monday morning.

Firestone said she was told the building's furnace had been ruined after water backed up in the basement over the weekend of Jan. 13-14.

The library branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.