Valley News Dispatch

Death penalty sought for accused New Kensington cop killer

Renatta Signorini and Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Rahmael Sal Holt is escorted into district court in New Kensington Tuesday morning by Westmoreland County Det. Ray Dupilka (left) and New Kensington police Chief Jim Klein to face charges of murdering New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Rahmael Sal Holt is escorted into district court in New Kensington Tuesday morning by Westmoreland County Det. Ray Dupilka (left) and New Kensington police Chief Jim Klein to face charges of murdering New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.
Police have identified Rahmael Sal Holt as the suspect in the shooting death of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.
Police have identified Rahmael Sal Holt as the suspect in the shooting death of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.
Pictured from left to right are New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw, roses in the lot where he was fatally shot while on duty, mourners lining Leechburg Road in Shaw's hometown of Lower Burrell and the man suspected in Shaw's murder, Rahmael Holt.
Tribune-Review
Pictured from left to right are New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw, roses in the lot where he was fatally shot while on duty, mourners lining Leechburg Road in Shaw's hometown of Lower Burrell and the man suspected in Shaw's murder, Rahmael Holt.

Updated 1 hour ago

Rahmael Holt will face the death penalty if he is convicted of killing New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck filed notice Friday that he intends to seek capital punishment in the case.

Holt, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Shaw on Nov. 17. He was arrested four days later in Pittsburgh after a massive manhunt across the region.

Holt is charged with murder of a law enforcement officer, first-degree homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond.

In his notice filed with the court, Peck lists Shaw's duty as a police officer as an aggravating circumstance. In a separate filing, Peck said he intends to introduce victim impact testimony during sentencing from Shaw's family and friends in the event Holt is convicted.

Police believe Holt fled a traffic stop of Leishman Avenue and when Shaw, 25, chased him on foot, Holt allegedly turned and shot at Shaw .

