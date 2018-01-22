Highlands student facing felony charge in attack on superintendent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Highlands School District student is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault for allegedly attacking the district's superintendent Thursday at the high school.

Johnathan M. McCormick, 18, of Harrison, allegedly punched Superintendent Michael Bjalobok, according to a criminal complaint filed by Highlands School District Police Officer Richard Pritchard.

The incident occurred after McCormick left a classroom without permission, Pritchard said Monday.

“Dr. Bjalobok was passing through the hallway and he intervened, asked (McCormick) to go back to class,” Pritchard said. “Then he was attacked by the student.”

According to the complaint, the attack occurred after McCormick asked Bjalobok who he was. When Bjalobok replied that he was the district's superintendent, McCormick became violent, Pritchard said.

When Bjalobok “used the palms of his hands in an attempt to regain his personal space,” Pritchard's report states, McCormick began punching at Bjalobok, striking him at least once on the side of the head.

McCormick then pinned Bjalobok against the wall and “dumped him to the floor and kept punching,” according to Pritchard.

Bjalobok told police that he pulled McCormick's hood over the attacker's face and attempted to hold him off until help could arrive.

“He had to defend himself just to keep from getting injured worse than he did,” Pritchard said Monday.

He said Bjalobok suffered minor injuries.

District Solicitor Ira Weiss said Bjalobok, who he believes sought medical attention after the incident, was not at school Friday.

Attempts to reach Bjalobok on Monday weren't immediately successful.

He was back at school, but Pritchard said Bjalobok would not be making a statement.

“He's just getting back to work,” Pritchard said. “It's going to take him a little while to get up and running.”

Weiss said any potential disciplinary action by the district against McCormick will not be made public because McCormick is a student.

“We'll be reviewing this with the administration in the next day or so, and we'll be reaching a decision as to how to proceed with him,” Weiss said. “We're certainly going to address this.”

McCormick was arraigned early Friday and released on an unsecured bond of $2,500. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. before District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel.

McCormick couldn't be reached for comment Monday. Online court dockets don't list an attorney for him.

Pritchard said the felony charge against McCormick was warranted because McCormick attacked the district superintendent.

“If somebody attacks a school employee while in the performance of their duty, that makes it a felony,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.