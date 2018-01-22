Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

20 miles of ice jams remain on the Allegheny River

Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
The Allegheny River continues to be clogged with Ice between the Tarentum and New Kensington bridges on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Docks along the Allegheny River in Tarentum are mangled from ice moving along the river on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
Docks along the Allegheny River in Tarentum are mangled from ice moving along the river on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

It's still there. Although the region enjoyed recent warmer temperatures, the almost 20 miles of ice jams on the Allegheny River remain.

Officials from Allegheny County and the Army Corps of Engineers Monday reported that the warm temperatures melted the jams a bit but there is still quite a bit of ice out there, which hasn't budged.

The Allegheny River jams stretch from Tarentum to Harmar and then north of Gilpin's Schenley section up through Armstrong County.

“All ice jams on the Ohio and the Allegheny rivers remain unpredictable and dangerous,” said Matt Brown, Allegheny County's chief of Emergency Services.

While experts say the best thing for the jams is for them to slowly melt in place, that still doesn't prevent ice movement that could jam up low-lying areas anytime along the river.

Ian McKelvey, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supervisor of operations on the Allegheny River, said the Corps as well as other agencies are monitoring the ice jams 24-7.

“The danger is if we get a lot of warm weather with lots of precipitation,” he said.

But that is not in the near forecast, which calls for continued seasonal temperatures at or above freezing during the day and below freezing at night, Brown said.

Given the scant amount of rain and warm temperatures over the last few days, river levels have not risen much by snow melt or runoff, according to Brown. Still, some river levels have risen by one foot, he added.

There are no plans to do anything about the jams on the Allegheny, which will likely be around for awhile, according to McKelvey.

That's all right, as there is no commercial traffic on the Allegheny River north of Springdale that needs to get through, McKelvey added.

The good news is that ice thaw at the Emsworth Lock and Dam on the Ohio River is improving the jam there.

Some barges were removed and locked through this weekend.

Several barges remain lodged against the upriver side of the dam. One barge continues to jam Gate 8, according to Brown.

The following agencies are working together, monitoring and responding to the ice jams: Allegheny County Emergency Services, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

