Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Most residents of Golden Towers in Tarentum return home

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Gloria Stewart moves her belongings back into Golden Towers in Tarentum on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. She is among about 60 residents who were forced to relocated for more than a week after basement flooding on Jan. 13 ruined the building's furnace, leaving residents without heat.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Gloria Stewart moves her belongings back into Golden Towers in Tarentum on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. She is among about 60 residents who were forced to relocated for more than a week after basement flooding on Jan. 13 ruined the building's furnace, leaving residents without heat.

Updated 4 hours ago

It's been more than a week since Gloria Stewart was allowed back in her apartment at the Golden Towers in Tarentum.

About 60 residents were allowed to return home to the high-rise Monday after the basement and several units were damaged Jan. 13 from Allegheny River flooding. That flooding filled the basement with 5 feet of water and destroyed the building's heating system.

The eight-story, public housing apartment building is operated by the Allegheny County Housing Authority along Third Avenue, three blocks from the river.

“(It's) wonderful,” said Stewart, 76, about returning to her apartment.

She's lived in the building for 14 years. She was able to stay with her daughter in Brackenridge while repairs were made.

Residents who weren't staying with family had been temporarily sent to other nearby housing authority buildings — Rachel Carson Hall, also in Tarentum, and Brackenridge Hall — or to hotels.

Frank Aggazio, housing authority executive director, said residents who had to stay in hotels were being transported by van back to the Golden Towers.

“We're glad to have everyone back,” he said.

Aggazio said some residents have had to find a more permanent alternate housing while repairs are made.

“There was extensive water damage to about 14 units,” he said. “That will take more time.”

He said no one is without an apartment at this time.

Aggazio had previously said this was the worst flooding he has ever seen at the building in the 16 years he has worked for the housing authority.

He said the authority is looking at possible solutions to prevent such damage.

He said the ideal solution would be to move the boiler from the basement to a protected structure outside, but that would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.