Most residents of Golden Towers in Tarentum return home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's been more than a week since Gloria Stewart was allowed back in her apartment at the Golden Towers in Tarentum.

About 60 residents were allowed to return home to the high-rise Monday after the basement and several units were damaged Jan. 13 from Allegheny River flooding. That flooding filled the basement with 5 feet of water and destroyed the building's heating system.

The eight-story, public housing apartment building is operated by the Allegheny County Housing Authority along Third Avenue, three blocks from the river.

“(It's) wonderful,” said Stewart, 76, about returning to her apartment.

She's lived in the building for 14 years. She was able to stay with her daughter in Brackenridge while repairs were made.

Residents who weren't staying with family had been temporarily sent to other nearby housing authority buildings — Rachel Carson Hall, also in Tarentum, and Brackenridge Hall — or to hotels.

Frank Aggazio, housing authority executive director, said residents who had to stay in hotels were being transported by van back to the Golden Towers.

“We're glad to have everyone back,” he said.

Aggazio said some residents have had to find a more permanent alternate housing while repairs are made.

“There was extensive water damage to about 14 units,” he said. “That will take more time.”

He said no one is without an apartment at this time.

Aggazio had previously said this was the worst flooding he has ever seen at the building in the 16 years he has worked for the housing authority.

He said the authority is looking at possible solutions to prevent such damage.

He said the ideal solution would be to move the boiler from the basement to a protected structure outside, but that would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.