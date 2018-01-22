Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Minor injuries reported in Lower Burrell crash involving a school bus

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
First responders clean up debris from an accident involving a Kia Sportage and a school bus at the intersection of Route 56 and Melwood Road in Lower Burrell on Jan. 22, 2018.
EMILY BALSER | Tribune-Review
First responders clean up debris from an accident involving a Kia Sportage and a school bus at the intersection of Route 56 and Melwood Road in Lower Burrell on Jan. 22, 2018.
A damaged Kia Sportage is shown after it was involved in an accident involving a school bus at the intersection of Route 56 and Melwood Road in Lower Burrell on Jan. 22, 2018.
EMILY BALSER | Tribune-Review
A damaged Kia Sportage is shown after it was involved in an accident involving a school bus at the intersection of Route 56 and Melwood Road in Lower Burrell on Jan. 22, 2018.
A WL Roenigk school bus was damaged after it was involved in a crash with a Kia Sportage at the intersection of Route 56 and Melwood Road in Lower Burrell on Jan. 22, 2018.
EMILY BALSER | Tribune-Review
A WL Roenigk school bus was damaged after it was involved in a crash with a Kia Sportage at the intersection of Route 56 and Melwood Road in Lower Burrell on Jan. 22, 2018.

The driver of a Kia Sportage is expected to be cited in a crash Monday afternoon involving a school bus.

Lower Burrell Police Patrolman Steve Cernava said the accident happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 56 and Melwood Road in Lower Burrell.

Cernava said witnesses saw the Kia Sportage run a red light and crash into a school bus that was on its way to pick up students in the Burrell School District.

No kids were on the bus at the time of the accident, Cernava said.

Cernava said both drivers were women and each suffered minor injuries. He said the driver of the school bus was expected to be transported to a local hospital.

The bus was from the WL Roenigk bus company.

John Risch, WL Roenigk spokesman, confirmed the driver was transported to be evaluated. He said they will be working with police for any information they may need.

“It was an unfortunate situation,” Risch said.

No other information, including the name of the driver expected to be cited, was immediately available.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

