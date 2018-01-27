Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

McVille Airport in South Buffalo eyes its future

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
An aerial view of McVille Airport in South Buffalo, Armstrong County.
Expanded services are scheduled to take flight at Armstrong County's only airport.

The McVille Airport, located in South Buffalo about six miles from Freeport, is a privately owned airport for public use.

Earlier this month, the airport's operators received a $45,000 matching PennDOT grant to buy a tractor and mower for maintenance. Under the agreement, the state pays 75 percent and the airport pays 25 percent.

In addition to the $45,000, in the past five years, PennDOT has invested close to $700,000 in state funds in McVille Airport.

“As the only public-use airport in Armstrong County, our investments have leveraged local funds and help preserve aviation access within the county,” said PennDOT Press Secretary Erin Waters-Trasatt.

Work is on track to add instrument landing equipment at McVille this summer to enable pilots to land in less-than-good weather, co-owner Tom Kijowski said.

McVille was established as a grass airstrip by the Kijowski's father in 1951.

It closed temporarily in 2007 in order for coal to be mined and natural gas to be extracted.

By 2014, the landing strip was paved using state and local money and he airport was reopened.

Now, McVille Airport has a paved 2,800-foot landing strip that's 60 feet wide. Pilots can use remote controls to turn on airport lights, Kijowski said.

The airport can handle single- and twin-engine aircraft and smaller turbo-prop planes.

About 22 aircraft are in a hangar at McVille and more are anticipated, Kijowski said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

