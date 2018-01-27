Alle-Kiski Valley's Catholic schools gearing up for their big week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Catholic schools across the Alle-Kiski Valley will celebrate what they do while also showcasing it for parents and the community during Catholic Schools Week.

The event was started by the National Catholic Education Association 44 years ago.

The theme this year is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

Each day of the week, beginning Sunday, has a theme that each school can celebrate.

The themes are:

• Sunday: Celebrating your parish.

• Monday: Celebrating your community.

• Tuesday: Celebrating your students.

• Wednesday: Celebrating the nation.

• Thursday: Celebrating vocations.

• Friday: Celebrating faculty, staff and volunteers.

• Saturday: Celebrating families.

“This is really an opportunity to celebrate the great work that Catholic schools do,” said Ann Rodgers, spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh Diocese. “Not only in raising up children who are well educated, but that these schools really serve the community by producing students whose lives are geared toward service and toward being responsible, caring members of the community who work for the common good.”

It's up to individual schools to plan their own activities around the designated themes. Students will do everything from participating in Mass to volunteering in their community and taking field trips.

Many schools also use the week as a time to hold open houses and educate families who may be considering Catholic education.

The Pittsburgh Diocese announced last year the creation of an advisory board that will consider a regionalization plan for its schools. Declining enrollment was cited as one of the reasons for the possible changes.

What schools are doing

Cathy Collett, principal of Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, said its students will volunteer at area senior centers and act as student teachers for each other, among other activities.

“We're really proud of what we have,” she said. “It's a time to also encourage people who may be interested.”

Beau Quattrone, principal at St. John the Baptist School in Plum, said the school is putting an emphasis on science this year by bringing in the University of Pittsburgh Mobile Science Lab and doing other science-related activities.

He said it is always trying to keep enrollment steady.

“We try to ensure and strengthen the families that we have here to show them what we do here,” Quattrone said.

Audrey Bowser, principal at Our Lady of Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison, said it holds a kids-helping-kids marketplace in which students set up a “business” and then pay each other between 25 cents and $1 for services offered, which could be food, drinks, painting nails or braiding hair.

The money collected throughout the day will go to charity.

“It's something to be seen because it shows the kids what it means to be not a buyer or a customer, but a producer,” Bowser said.

Shane Palumbo, spokeswoman for St. Joseph High School in Harrison, said students on Wednesday will do a poetry slam, an event that started last year.

“They can basically do any sort of poetry,” she said. “It's really amusing what they come up with.”

Patricia Visnick, principal at Cardinal Maida Academy in Vandergrift, said students plan to write thank-you letters to servicemen and servicewomen.

She said Catholic Schools Week allows them to be more involved with the community and come together.

“(We're) reaching out to our community and our families and just acting as one big family,” Visnick said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.