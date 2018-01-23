Cold, snow delay construction at Acmetonia school in Harmar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Winter weather has put the $13 million Acmetonia Primary School expansion about a month behind schedule, Allegheny Valley School District officials learned this week. Bitter cold and snow delayed some parts of the construction, Foreman Architects and Engineers spokesman Kevin Nestor told the school board Monday.

“We're about four weeks behind,” he said, and weather issues account for two to three weeks of that.

Work is continuing indoors, such as expanding the gymnasium. Masonry is being placed on walls now.

However, Nestor said, “Work has not progressed on the courtyard,” and once that area can be pumped out and dried, foundation work can get under way. That area is very wet and mired in mud, Nestor said.

School directors asked if time was included in the schedule to deal with delays. Contractors have days built in to account for bad weather “but not weeks,” Nestor replied, saying Foreman will meet soon with contractors.

“We will get an update ,” Nestor said.

Acmetonia, in Harmar, which houses kindergartners through third-graders, is being expanded with 16 new classrooms so that it can take in students from Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale.

The addition is to include four classrooms for each of Colfax's three grade levels — fourth through sixth — and two rooms each for special education and for special uses such as reading and math enrichment.

Construction started in September, and the expanded Acmetonia building is scheduled to be ready for the 2018-19 school year.

Four classrooms also are being added to Acmetonia in the courtyard area, two music rooms and two technology rooms. The gym and stage area are being expanded, and there will be upgrades to the kitchen and cafeteria and more parking.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711.