Indiana Township woman, 59, dies in 2-car wreck on Saxonburg Boulevard, West Deer

A 59-year-old Indiana Township woman died in a car wreck just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Saxonburg Boulevard, West Deer police said.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. along the 3800 block of the road.

Police Sgt. Steve Colucci said the wreck involved two mini-vans.

One driven by a 49-year-old Hampton woman appears to have crossed into the opposite lane when her van struck one driven by the other driver.

That driver was pronounced dead by West Deer emergency medical services, Colucci said.

“We aren't giving her name now,” he said Monday night. “We're trying to locate relatives.”

He said traffic was restricted until almost 10 p.m. while Allegheny County Police conducted an accident reconstruction.

The Hampton woman was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Her condition was unknown.

Colucci said an investigation in under way with county police.

