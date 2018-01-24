Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison commissioners approve 2 demolitions in Natrona

Tom Yerace | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 11:35 p.m.
54 Center Street in Harrison's Natrona section is one of two buildings in that neighborhood township officials agreed to demolish.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
54 Center Street in Harrison's Natrona section is one of two buildings in that neighborhood township officials agreed to demolish.

Updated 9 hours ago

Two more badly blighted structures in Harrison's Natrona neighborhood will be demolished in the next few months.

The township commissioners have approved a demolition contract with CRS Contracting of Winfield to take down the buildings at 54 Center St. and 78 Pine St.

CRS was the lowest bidder for the contract with a price of $41,000.

All but $1,000 of the contract will be paid for with a grant from the state's Keystone Communities Demolition Project. The township will put up the remaining $1,000.

The cost of tearing down the large building at 54 Center St. takes up the bulk of the contract.

It will cost $26,000 while the building at 78 Pine St. will cost only $15,000.

Commissioner Chuck Dizard attributed the higher price for the Center Street demolition to the cost of removing asbestos.

Asbestos abatement requires added precautionary measures to prevent the demolition workers and the neighborhood from being exposed to the cancer-causing material.

Dizard said no asbestos abatement is needed at the Pine Street building.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.