Harrison commissioners approve 2 demolitions in Natrona

Two more badly blighted structures in Harrison's Natrona neighborhood will be demolished in the next few months.

The township commissioners have approved a demolition contract with CRS Contracting of Winfield to take down the buildings at 54 Center St. and 78 Pine St.

CRS was the lowest bidder for the contract with a price of $41,000.

All but $1,000 of the contract will be paid for with a grant from the state's Keystone Communities Demolition Project. The township will put up the remaining $1,000.

The cost of tearing down the large building at 54 Center St. takes up the bulk of the contract.

It will cost $26,000 while the building at 78 Pine St. will cost only $15,000.

Commissioner Chuck Dizard attributed the higher price for the Center Street demolition to the cost of removing asbestos.

Asbestos abatement requires added precautionary measures to prevent the demolition workers and the neighborhood from being exposed to the cancer-causing material.

Dizard said no asbestos abatement is needed at the Pine Street building.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.