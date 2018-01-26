Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale High marching band's new uniforms sport dynamic look

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Springdale Junior Senior High School band director Stephen Smietana holds an example of the new uniform for the Dynamo's marching band and color guard uniform.

Updated 7 hours ago

Springdale Junior-Senior High School's Dynamo band and color guard members will soon have a new look.

The Allegheny Valley School District recently approved the purchase of uniforms from a nationally-recognized company for $20,000.

The new trim orange-and-black jackets and black pants will replace 40 12-year-old uniforms.

While the uniforms trumpet the proud orange-and-black colors, they are lacking something found on previous uniforms.

“They don't have the name of Springdale Junior-Senior High School,” district band director Stephen Smietana said.

Yet the cut of the jacket displays an electric bolt from a dynamo, a generator that is Springdale's treasured team symbol, incorporated by DeMoulin designers, Smietana said.

More and more bands and drum and bugle corps are doing that, he said.

The 125-year-old DeMoulin is the biggest uniform manufacturer in the nation.

DeMoulin's Pittsburgh representative, Rick Hagelauer, who has been with the firm for 43 years, has watched band uniform design evolve. Indiana University of Pennsylvania's modern design in 2007 is an example, he said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

