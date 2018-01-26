Springdale High marching band's new uniforms sport dynamic look

Valley High band also getting new duds

The New Kensington-Arnold School district voted 8-0 Thursday to spend up to $80,000 for 100 band, drum line majorette uniforms and raincoats from the DeMoulin company.

Board President Robert Pallone said the previous uniforms cost about $100,000. The new ones should last at least 10 years, band director Nicholas Smith told the directors.

A design photo wasn't available and the band director didn't return calls to his office Friday.

The uniforms had to be ordered quickly because it takes until sometime in June to have the uniforms made and shipped.