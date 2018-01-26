Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Gilpin church group welcomes pierogi season

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Christ the King Church parishioners Kathy Daugherty and Michelle Peters crank out dough for pierogis on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Christ the King Church parishioners Kathy Daugherty and Michelle Peters crank out dough for pierogis on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
About a dozen women volunteered to make pierogis at the Christ the King Church on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
About a dozen women volunteered to make pierogis at the Christ the King Church on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Hand-pinched potato pierogis created by Christ the King Church parishioners. shown Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Hand-pinched potato pierogis created by Christ the King Church parishioners. shown Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Patty Marco stirs a pot of pierogis at the Christ the King Church on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, during a pierogi-making get-together. The pierogis are to be sold as a fundraiser.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Patty Marco stirs a pot of pierogis at the Christ the King Church on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, during a pierogi-making get-together. The pierogis are to be sold as a fundraiser.
More than 9,000 pierogis are made by Christ the King Church parishioners, for fundraising to pay for the church’s updates.Pierogies are shown Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
More than 9,000 pierogis are made by Christ the King Church parishioners, for fundraising to pay for the church’s updates.Pierogies are shown Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

Carole Defilippi won't tell you the secret ingredient to her mother's pierogies. But whatever it is, it must be working.

Defilippi, along with about 15 other women, come together every January and February to make nearly 10,000 pierogies to sell for the Lenten season at Christ the King Church in Gilpin.

The tradition started about four years ago, when a friend came over to Defilippi's house to learn how to make the pierogies, and then another friend and then another.

The group started small and has gradually grown a loyal customer base that returns year after year.

Defilippi donates all of the money raised from the pierogi sales to the church.

"Last year, we made almost 800 dozen, so we're trying to beat that this year," Defilippi said.

The women meet every week and set up an assembly line.

First, they make the dough from scratch. Then they roll it out and cut it into small circles.

The dough, they say, is of the utmost importance.

"If you make it too thin, they ooze out," said Kathy Daugherty. "If you make it too thick, well, you don't make as many."

Then they take the mashed potato balls and place it perfectly in the middle. The dough is pinched at the edge to make the perfect pierogi shape.

Finally, they are boiled and then placed in bags and frozen until ready to sell.

"You don't have to be Catholic to enjoy it," Daugherty said.

The pierogies are a special treat for the Rev. Arnel Estrella, pastor of the church, who is from the Philippines.

"We don't have pierogies in the Philippines," he said. "I have a lot of pierogies these days."

Estrella said the money donated from the sales goes toward paying for projects at the church. This year, they have to repair a burst water pipe.

Fran Michadick said she enjoys volunteering because everybody works together.

"I love my women," she said. "We have a lot of fun."

Pauline Bish isn't a church member, but she still comes to help out because she enjoys spending time with the women.

"It's awesome to see them come together — a lot of stories, a lot of fun, a lot of laughter," Bish said.

The pierogies have become so popular the women had to set a limit for how many each person can buy.

"The first weekend we have to tell everybody 'four dozen per family' — only because we have to make sure there's enough or everybody," Defilippi said. "It usually takes two weekends and 800 dozen are gone."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.