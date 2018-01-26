Gilpin church group welcomes pierogi season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: Before and after Saturday evening Mass at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday morning Mass at 9:30 a.m. beginning the weekend of Feb. 10-11

Carole Defilippi won't tell you the secret ingredient to her mother's pierogies. But whatever it is, it must be working.

Defilippi, along with about 15 other women, come together every January and February to make nearly 10,000 pierogies to sell for the Lenten season at Christ the King Church in Gilpin.

The tradition started about four years ago, when a friend came over to Defilippi's house to learn how to make the pierogies, and then another friend and then another.

The group started small and has gradually grown a loyal customer base that returns year after year.

Defilippi donates all of the money raised from the pierogi sales to the church.

"Last year, we made almost 800 dozen, so we're trying to beat that this year," Defilippi said.

The women meet every week and set up an assembly line.

First, they make the dough from scratch. Then they roll it out and cut it into small circles.

The dough, they say, is of the utmost importance.

"If you make it too thin, they ooze out," said Kathy Daugherty. "If you make it too thick, well, you don't make as many."

Then they take the mashed potato balls and place it perfectly in the middle. The dough is pinched at the edge to make the perfect pierogi shape.

Finally, they are boiled and then placed in bags and frozen until ready to sell.

"You don't have to be Catholic to enjoy it," Daugherty said.

The pierogies are a special treat for the Rev. Arnel Estrella, pastor of the church, who is from the Philippines.

"We don't have pierogies in the Philippines," he said. "I have a lot of pierogies these days."

Estrella said the money donated from the sales goes toward paying for projects at the church. This year, they have to repair a burst water pipe.

Fran Michadick said she enjoys volunteering because everybody works together.

"I love my women," she said. "We have a lot of fun."

Pauline Bish isn't a church member, but she still comes to help out because she enjoys spending time with the women.

"It's awesome to see them come together — a lot of stories, a lot of fun, a lot of laughter," Bish said.

The pierogies have become so popular the women had to set a limit for how many each person can buy.

"The first weekend we have to tell everybody 'four dozen per family' — only because we have to make sure there's enough or everybody," Defilippi said. "It usually takes two weekends and 800 dozen are gone."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.