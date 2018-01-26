Alle-Kiski Valley road crews fight the battle against potholes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The extended freeze that hit Western Pennsylvania the first week of the year was unusual in its timing but not in the road damage it caused, officials from several Alle-Kiski Valley municipalities report.

The area usually gets at least one deep freeze each winter, typically in February or March, said David Zawrotny, public works director for New Kensington.

"It just happened earlier, is all," he said.

The timing of the freeze raises the question of whether the area is facing a tougher than usual winter and, consequently, if municipalities will face shortages of money or materials for maintaining roads.

This winter is shaping up to be harsher than last year's, but road officials aren't worried yet.

PennDOT District 12, which covers Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties, already has spent about 40 percent of its $18.8 million winter budget, spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said.

"If we would need additional money, it would come from our spring programs," she said. "But we should be fine."

The district typically spends about $700,000 annually on pothole repairs in January, February and March, she said. In terms of plowing roads, it's responsible for maintaining about 8,200 lane-miles.

Lower Burrell keeps tabs

Other Alle-Kiski road departments said they don't anticipate budget problems even if winter turns out to be harsher than normal.

The breaks in the wintery weather are allowing road crews to keep up their war against potholes.

Scott Johnson, Lower Burrell's public works foreman, said crews there keep a list of roads needing to be patched and jump on them during warmer spells.

"We have a night crew and day crew. We're constantly evaluating."

Warmer, dry weather offers the best time to patch potholes, Johnson said, but that kind of weather is hard to come by in January.

"We keep a list and work on it in between snow events," Johnson said.

Lower Burrell typically will go through 8 to 14 tons of cold patch for potholes and other road issues during winter months, he said.

A-K cold patch supplier

A major, multi-state player

About the only people busier with potholes than area road crews are the people who supply the cold patch.

"It's been crazy. We've had a high demand in the last few weeks," said Keith Pitcairn, president and CEO of HEI-WAY, an asphalt supplier in Buffalo Township.

His company, located along Route 356, is one of the few bulk suppliers of cold patch in the region.

His company serves municipalities throughout Pennsylvania and from Trenton, N.J., to Toledo, Ohio. It also serves much of West Virginia and Virginia — all from its location in Buffalo Township and one in Bensalem, Pa.

"It's the freeze-thaw cycle," Pitcairn said. "Rain gets into the roads, freezes, and breaks up the road."

Pitcairn said his company's product is in demand because it offers a more permanent fix than typical cold patch.

HEI-WAY sells a "high-performance, cold-mix asphalt."

"There is a lot of temporary (patch). Ours in permanent."

But it's not just potholes that road crews contend with when the temperatures plummet.

Harrison seeing cracking, heaving

Harrison has seen a normal amount of potholes but has seen more of another type of winter road damage, said Randy Martinka, the township's public works superintendent.

"There's a lot of street cracking and heaving," he said. "That's been on the high side."

The cracks lead to potholes because they provide a path for water to get under the road, freeze and expand.

While residents welcomed the quick warm-up after the last freeze, the rapid temperature shifts cause more road damage, Martinka said.

"You're better off if it's a slow warm-up," he said.

Mary Ann Thomas and Brian Bowling are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Thomas at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MAThomas_Trib. Reach Bowling at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.