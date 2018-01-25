Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Drug suspect, hiding for six months, arrested in Harrison

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Jerel Smith
Courtesy of the Allegheny County Jail
Jerel Smith

Updated 43 minutes ago

A man arrested Wednesday in Harrison had been on the run for almost six months.

Jerel Lee Smith, 26, whose last address was in Sheldon Park, Harrison, is accused of eight felony and misdemeanor drug charges and child endangerment.

Last Aug. 4, state Attorney General's Office drug agents and Harrison police raided a Sheldon Park apartment leased to Beverly Ann Guy, 22, of Park Avenue, Harrison.

Police said they found Guy's 5-year-old daughter there alone — as well as cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.

Police said Smith, who was living at the apartment at the time, walked Guy to a bus to go to work but left the child alone in the apartment with the drugs.

“Officers have been searching for him ever since,” Harrison police Chief Mike Klein said Wednesday.

Police say Smith was hiding out in a Sheldon Park apartment when he was arrested.

According to court records, he was arraigned in Allegheny County Night Court early Wednesday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

