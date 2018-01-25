Drug suspect, hiding for six months, arrested in Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man arrested Wednesday in Harrison had been on the run for almost six months.

Jerel Lee Smith, 26, whose last address was in Sheldon Park, Harrison, is accused of eight felony and misdemeanor drug charges and child endangerment.

Last Aug. 4, state Attorney General's Office drug agents and Harrison police raided a Sheldon Park apartment leased to Beverly Ann Guy, 22, of Park Avenue, Harrison.

Police said they found Guy's 5-year-old daughter there alone — as well as cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.

Police said Smith, who was living at the apartment at the time, walked Guy to a bus to go to work but left the child alone in the apartment with the drugs.

“Officers have been searching for him ever since,” Harrison police Chief Mike Klein said Wednesday.

Police say Smith was hiding out in a Sheldon Park apartment when he was arrested.

According to court records, he was arraigned in Allegheny County Night Court early Wednesday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

