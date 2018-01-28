Annual MLK event in Alle-Kiski Valley provides scholarships, inspiration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Rev. Pam Ramsey, an admirer of renowned civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., felt uplifted and energized Sunday by an Alle-Kiski Valley event held in his honor for the 50th year.

"I really believe in Martin Luther King and what he stood for," Ramsey said after the service. "The fight is not over."

Area church leaders hosted the annual Alle-Kiski Valley Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship and Memorial Service at Bethel United Methodist Church in Lower Burrell.

It memorializes King and gives local high school seniors a chance for a brighter future by collecting money for scholarships, which are administered by the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches (AVAC).

Close to 200 scholarships have been awarded since the program's inception in 1968, the same year King was assassinated.

"The whole affair is to honor him and the scholarships are given in his honor," said Aarie Holt-Scruggs, chairperson of the scholarship committee.

AVAC Executive Director Karen Snair said the scholarship amounts vary from year to year and are based on individual donations and what is collected at that year's memorial event.

This year's event, sponsored by AVAC and the Alle-Kiski NAACP, raised more than $1,300.

"What is sort of unique about our scholarship is it does not have to be used for tuition," Snair said. "It could be used for a meal plan, it could be used for books, it could be used for any of those kind of support things that typically most other scholarships don't pay for."

Scholarships are given based on grades, extracurricular activities, volunteer hours, how many students apply and how much money is collected, Holt-Scruggs said. Last year, five scholarships ranging from $300 to $1,000 were awarded to students at Highlands, Deer Lakes, Kiski Area and Burrell high schools.

Jesse E. Coleman Jr., treasurer of the Alle-Kiski NAACP, said his daughter and grandson both received scholarships through the program.

"It was a gift that we needed to get her started," Coleman said of his daughter. "She attended and graduated from Clarion University, as did my grandson."

The event included songs and sing-alongs, scripture, guest speakers, and a responsive reading of King's famous "I Have A Dream" speech.

The Rev. Raphael Koikoi, Upper Allegheny Valley Director of Ministry and Community Development for The United Methodist Church, gave the main address.

"If the world is going to change, each of us needs to see one another in the way God sees us," he said.

Coleman, who attends the event every year, said it was refreshing to hear Koikoi reflect on things he experienced when he was younger.

Koikoi shared a story about a man who called him a derogatory term on a bus when he was 20-years-old. The experience stuck with him for a long time, and he implored those in attendance to not judge others and build relationships.

"I think one day we'll get there," Coleman said. "As Dr. King said — don't judge people just by their color."

Snair said the fact that the event has been held for 50 years speaks to the importance of unity, and how something that happened so long ago still has a significant importance today.

"There's been a lot of stuff lately with racial discord, and for that reason alone I think it's really important that we continue to do this," she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.