Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington-Arnold to install metal detectors in its elementary schools

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 10:39 p.m.
Martin Elementary School
Martin Elementary School

Two days after a 6-year-old bragged about bringing a small knife to school, New Kensington-Arnold school directors voted 8-0 Thursday night to spend $4,000 to install metal detectors at two elementary schools.

The detectors will be installed at Martin Elementary School, where the boy said he had a small folding knife but didn't show it to anyone, and H.D. Berkey Elementary School.

Last month, the school board had a raucous meeting with parents complaining about a “lack of transparency” by the board about what school officials would only describe as an “unexpected event” Dec. 14.

The district at the time would only say a minor student was involved and police were investigating.

Some parents insisted that incident involved a loaded handgun found in a student's backpack.

On Thursday, Superintendent John Pallone said there are limits to what district administrators may legally say.

“The acting chief of police in New Kensington chose to reveal a lot of his investigation, and he can do that,” Pallone said. “We can't.”

Director Kathleen Clarke said the district looked into the cost of see-through backpacks. “They would cost about $4,000,” she said. “We are getting metal detectors for everyone at the two schools for that.”

Board President Bob Pallone said the board discussed options at length. Metal detectors were seen as necessary.

Still, he said, “It's hard to believe that kindergarten children will go through metal detectors, but they have to.”

Parents Amber and Greg Chambers, who have a child at Martin Elementary, praised the vote and the way Thursday's meeting was conducted.

“There was transparency,” Amber Chambers said. “You addressed everything. Thank you.

“Tonight it was about 180 degrees from the last meeting, about transparency,” added Greg Chambers.

John Pallone said in addition to metal detectors, like ones already in use, parents will receive a letter asking them to talk with their children about what is appropriate and what is not to be taken to school.

“These are kids,” he said. “Check their bookbags each morning.”

The in-school police officer will also have some classes about the issue as well as drugs. “Our goal is a safe and wholesome education,” John Pallone said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

