'Dottie' Albert, waitress at New Kensington Eat'n Park for 40 years, remembered

Dorothy “Dottie” Albert never met a person who didn't become her friend.

She spent her life giving to others and getting to know everyone she ever crossed paths with. “If she met you for a half-an-hour, she wouldn't forget you,” said Barry Albert, one of her sons.

Whether those people were her family, coworkers or strangers, she made sure they felt loved.

“She has a binder about 4-to-5 inches thick with everybody's name, address, their birthdays, their anniversaries — and she would send every one of these people a card for each event,” said Chuck Albert, another son.

Dottie Albert, 93, of New Kensington died Monday after suffering a stroke — just two weeks after she retired from the Eat'n Park in the Parnassus section of New Kensington, where she worked for 40 years, and one week after her birthday.

Her coworkers and family joined together at Eat'n Park on Thursday to celebrate her life and share their memories of a woman who — in one way or another — touched the lives of almost everyone she met.

Janet Hoak worked with Dottie for much of those 40 years. Hoak said she could go to Dottie whenever she was having a problem or needed support.

“She gave me advice all the time,” Hoak said.

Hoak admired Dottie's work ethic and hopes to keep working for another 10 years.

“I want to be here as long as her, but not 90 years old,” she said.

Eat'n Park manager Shannon Magoc worked with Dottie for the past two years.

“Dottie was a great employee,” Magoc said. “She loved all of her customers, loved all of the team members.”

Toward the end of last year, Dottie was ordered by her doctors to stop working.

But she still found a way to spend her days at Eat'n Park: she volunteered for the company's fundraising campaign for children's hospitals.

“Dottie spent about $400 to $500 out of her own pocket every year to go toward this,” Magoc said. “She also sat at a table up front for eight hours a day, five days a week selling raffle tickets.”

Dottie is survived by four sons — Michael, Greg, Chuck and Barry — whom she raised on her own for most of her life.

Greg Albert said his mom was one of a kind.

“She put others before herself almost all the time,” he said.

Regina Davis was Dottie's neighbor for 24 years. She was her friend and caretaker for many years.

“She had the kindest heart,” Davis said. “She was the face that everybody remembered.”

Davis said Dottie loved jigsaw puzzles and spent much of her free time working on them.

For those who knew her, their puzzles will no longer be complete.

“She's going to be the missing piece,” Davis said.

Friends and family will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Ross G. Walker Funeral Home, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in St. George Orthodox Church, Leishman Avenue. Entombment will immediately follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.