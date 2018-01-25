Former Lower Burrell woman coerced in Louisiana murder case, attorney says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The attorney for a former Lower Burrell woman accused as an accessory to a murder in Louisiana claims his client is innocent and was threatened by the alleged killer and another accomplice.

Stefanie Enciso, 31, of Abita Springs, La., has been in the Jefferson Parish Prison, just outside of New Orleans, since her arrest Jan. 2.

She could face charges of being an accessory after the fact in the Jan. 1 murder of her boyfriend, Francisco Nieves, 20, of Gretna, La., and obstruction of justice, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Nieves' body was found Jan. 2 about 65 miles away from the apartment where he allegedly was killed. His body was dumped in a ditch and was found to have been shot multiple times, according to media accounts.

Enciso is a 2004 graduate of Burrell Senior High School, where she was a cheerleader who participated in a number of school activities, according to school records. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Vincent College in Latrobe and Chatham University in Pittsburgh, respectively.

Magistrate Commissioner Paul Schneider from the Jefferson Parish 24th Judicial District Court ruled Tuesday that there is probable cause for the charges against Enciso and to continue to hold her in prison.

He rules the same way regarding charges against two others allegedly involved in the murder: Archie Armstrong, 21, who is accused of second-degree murder; and Armstrong's brother, Vernell Wilson, 22, who is charged as an accessory to the homicide. Both also face obstruction of justice charges.

Enciso's attorney, Kevin Boshea, a former prosecutor in New Orleans, said there was important information revealed during the hearing that works in favor of her innocence.

“There is evidence to indicate that she was intimidated and threatened by the other two suspects in the case,” he said.

Additionally, Boshea said there has been no evidence introduced that Enciso conspired or coerced “or set up any kind of murder situation whatsoever.”

The sheriffs office has declined to release details on Enciso's exact role in the murder.

Although Enciso is in prison, she has not been formally charged.

Louisiana state law dictates that if she is to be charged, there's just a little over a month's time for the district attorney to file such charges, Boshea said.

Enciso is doing fine considering the circumstances, he said.

Bonds has been set at $350,000 for all three suspects.

“She has never been in trouble all of her life,” Boshea said.

“This is a very unfortunate circumstance that could have happened to any of us — wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

According to the Times-Picayune newspaper, Nieves' relatives said Nieves and Enciso had been a couple for at least three years, maybe longer.

Enciso met Nieves when he was sent to Rivarde Juvenile Detention Center in Gretna in his early teens, according to the newspaper.

Enciso, who is 11 years older than Nieves, was assigned as his social worker/counselor, according to the newspaper.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.