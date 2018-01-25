Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Former Lower Burrell woman coerced in Louisiana murder case, attorney says

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Stefanie Enciso
Courtesy of Jefferson County (LA.) Sheriff's Dept.
Stefanie Enciso
Stefanie Enciso
Courtesy of Jefferson County (La.) Sheriff's Dept.
Stefanie Enciso

Updated 59 minutes ago

The attorney for a former Lower Burrell woman accused as an accessory to a murder in Louisiana claims his client is innocent and was threatened by the alleged killer and another accomplice.

Stefanie Enciso, 31, of Abita Springs, La., has been in the Jefferson Parish Prison, just outside of New Orleans, since her arrest Jan. 2.

She could face charges of being an accessory after the fact in the Jan. 1 murder of her boyfriend, Francisco Nieves, 20, of Gretna, La., and obstruction of justice, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Nieves' body was found Jan. 2 about 65 miles away from the apartment where he allegedly was killed. His body was dumped in a ditch and was found to have been shot multiple times, according to media accounts.

Enciso is a 2004 graduate of Burrell Senior High School, where she was a cheerleader who participated in a number of school activities, according to school records. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Vincent College in Latrobe and Chatham University in Pittsburgh, respectively.

Magistrate Commissioner Paul Schneider from the Jefferson Parish 24th Judicial District Court ruled Tuesday that there is probable cause for the charges against Enciso and to continue to hold her in prison.

He rules the same way regarding charges against two others allegedly involved in the murder: Archie Armstrong, 21, who is accused of second-degree murder; and Armstrong's brother, Vernell Wilson, 22, who is charged as an accessory to the homicide. Both also face obstruction of justice charges.

Enciso's attorney, Kevin Boshea, a former prosecutor in New Orleans, said there was important information revealed during the hearing that works in favor of her innocence.

“There is evidence to indicate that she was intimidated and threatened by the other two suspects in the case,” he said.

Additionally, Boshea said there has been no evidence introduced that Enciso conspired or coerced “or set up any kind of murder situation whatsoever.”

The sheriffs office has declined to release details on Enciso's exact role in the murder.

Although Enciso is in prison, she has not been formally charged.

Louisiana state law dictates that if she is to be charged, there's just a little over a month's time for the district attorney to file such charges, Boshea said.

Enciso is doing fine considering the circumstances, he said.

Bonds has been set at $350,000 for all three suspects.

“She has never been in trouble all of her life,” Boshea said.

“This is a very unfortunate circumstance that could have happened to any of us — wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

According to the Times-Picayune newspaper, Nieves' relatives said Nieves and Enciso had been a couple for at least three years, maybe longer.

Enciso met Nieves when he was sent to Rivarde Juvenile Detention Center in Gretna in his early teens, according to the newspaper.

Enciso, who is 11 years older than Nieves, was assigned as his social worker/counselor, according to the newspaper.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

Related Content
Former Lower Burrell woman facing accessory to murder charges in Louisiana
A former Lower Burrell woman was ordered to remain in a Louisiana prison Tuesday on charges of being an accessory to the murder of her ...
Court to decide if Lower Burrell woman will be charged in Louisiana murder
A Louisiana court will decide today if a former Lower Burrell woman will be charged as an accessory in the murder of her alleged boyfriend ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.