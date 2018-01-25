Recent state Supreme Court ruling could affect Allegheny Twp. property rights case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling could give residential property owners more rights in Allegheny Township and elsewhere when it comes to Marcellus gas well drilling near their homes.

Because of the ruling, the state's Commonwealth Court has directed the parties in an unsettled lawsuit to file briefs and present arguments before a panel of judges on Feb. 7.

The suit was brought by several residents against Alle­gheny Township, its zoning hearing board, CNX Gas Co. and a number of other township residents.

The court action could invalidate township zoning regulations that provide energy companies the right to drill for unconventional oil and gas in all zones of the township without a public hearing.

Several Allegheny Township residents have been waiting for a ruling from the Commonwealth Court on their appeal in 2016, which challenges a township zoning ordinance that permits drilling throughout the township.

They have argued that the intensive hydraulic fracturing — fracking — process and horizontal drilling used to tap deep gas reserves constitute an industrial use that's incompatible with other permitted uses in Allegheny Township's residential-agricultural zone — namely houses, farms, schools and churches.

“We're still alive, amazingly,” said Christopher Papa, an attorney who represents Willowbrook Road residents Dolores Frederick, Patricia Hagaman and Beverly Taylor.

They have argued that the ordinance's drilling language violates the Pennsylvania Constitution and the state Municipalities Planning Code as well as Allegheny Township ordinances.

The women challenged the township's ordinance after CNX Gas Co. in October 2014 won approval to put an unconventional gas well pad, which is used in fracking, within 1,200 feet of their homes.

The property is a neighboring farm owned by John and Anne Slike and their Northmoreland Farms LP, who are among the defendants in the case.

In 2015, a Westmoreland County judge upheld a decision from the township's zoning hearing board that granted CNX Gas Co. permission to put an unconventional gas well pad within 1,200 feet of homes.

“It's a David and Goliath kind of thing,” Papa said.

“We're going up against a developer who says, ‘We have to be everywhere,' ” he said.

Supreme Court ruling might affect local case

The recent Supreme Court decision might help their case, Papa said.

That ruling requires the state to act as a trustee, and not a proprietor, of public natural resources, according to John Childe, a lawyer for the nonprofit Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation, which was a party in the landmark case.

Conversely, Allegheny Township's solicitor says that if the ruling is reversed in the upcoming court action, other residents could lose out.

“It will take away the rights of people,” said Bernie Matthews, Allegheny Township solicitor.

“If you have a 100-acre farm and you are not zoned industrial, this appeal is asking the court to determine that you cannot have a gas well on your farm, period.”

Blaine A. Lucas, an attorney with Babst Calland representing CNX Gas Co., said the energy company does not comment on pending litigation.

