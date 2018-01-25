Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Area elementary boy brings knife to school in bookbag, no harm intended

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

A knife was found Thursday morning in a student backpack at the East Primary Elementary School in the Kiski Area School District, district officials said.

Principal R. Patrick Marchand sent a brief letter home to parents explaining that a child brought a knife from home and had it in his bookbag.

In the letter, Marchand wrote that he handled the matter within the first 10 minutes of the school day.

The child “fully complied,” he wrote, adding, the knife “remained in the bookbag, and there was no intent to harm; however, we take these matters very seriously.”

He said the matter is under investigation.

Marchand asked parents to talk with their students to “reaffirm the values of keeping and maintaining a safe school environment for all faculty and students.”

The school, located in Vandergrift, has students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Marchand and school Superintendent Timothy Scott didn't immediately return requests for comment.

East Primary Elementary parent Kent Walker said he is a little concerned. He would have liked to have received notification earlier, perhaps via a “robo call.”

“I wish something could have been said earlier in the day,” he said.

Vandergrift police Chief Joe Caporali said his department wasn't asked for help. Attempts were unsuccessful to reach an in-school police officer.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

