Valley News Dispatch

Firefighters offer to partner with Apollo for new borough building

George Guido | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Apollo could have a partner in its quest for a new borough building.

Jake Rusz , Apollo Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 vice president, asked council if a new garage to store a fire truck could be part of the new borough building site.

Apollo is looking to build a new borough building on a vacant parcel at the corner of Fourth Street and North Warren Avenue.

“We're looking to find a truck room, essentially,” Rusz said. “We're looking for a new building and fire station.

“We would contribute whatever is needed and do this as a joint project.”

Councilwoman Ashley Stiffy said the project is “still in the planning stages.”

She soon will meet with representatives of the Morton Building Co. of Mt. Pleasant, which will design the new building for $5,000.

The borough has been renting its current building, the old elementary school building next to Owens Field, from the Green family for about 10 years.

Stiffy will meet with the Greens to discuss extending the borough's building lease for another year, starting in August.

Apollo pays $1,850 monthly for the building. Stiffy said the rent is expected to rise 2 percent.

Solicitor Timothy Miller told Rusz to put the fire company's request in writing.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

