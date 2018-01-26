Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Refrigerant leak forces evacuation of Lowe's store in Frazer

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Firefighters access the roof of the Lowe's home improvement store in Frazer, looking for the source of fumes that forced the evacuation of the store on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Firefighters respond to the Lowe's home improvement store near the Pittsburgh Mills mall on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Refrigerant leaking from a rooftop air conditioner sent fumes into the store, forcing its evacuation.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Refrigerant leaking from a rooftop air conditioner at the Lowe's home improvement store in Frazer forced the evacuation of the store Friday morning.

The store has since reopened.

The leak filled the big-box store with a strong, pungent odor that caused those inside to cough and choke, police and firefighters said.

According to Frazer No. 2 fire Lt. Mike Harbster, no one was injured, but paramedics evaluated two Lowe's customers at the scene and a firefighter became light-headed.

None required further medical treatment. The firefighter quickly recovered in fresh air, he said.

A store employee described the odor as a strong vinegar-like smell that was strong enough to cause him to start choking.

The odor was reported just before 9 a.m. The store had opened at 6 a.m.

Harbster said there were 10 employees and a handful of customers in the store at the time.

Firefighters from several departments responded. They used ladder trucks at the front and back of the store to reach the roof.

Harbster said it will be up to store management to determine when to reopen the store once the fumes have been vented.

The incident first was reported as a fire on the building's roof, but Harbster said there was no fire. Reports of smoke were steam from the refrigerant leak, he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

