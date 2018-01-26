Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Winning $50,000 lottery ticket sold in Oakmont is set to expire

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Updated 15 hours ago

A Lottery ticket sold last February in Oakmont is worth $50,000 but set to expire soon.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a PICK 5 evening drawing ticket sold at Rite Aid, 109 Allegheny River Blvd., for the Feb. 13, 2017, drawing, must be claimed by Feb. 13.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 7-8-9-4-3, to win $50,000, less withholding, according to the Lottery commission.

Claimants should sign the back of the ticket and file a claim at a Lottery retailer or their nearest Lottery office. Lottery offices are closed on weekends.

Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes expire one year from the drawing date, the commission said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

