State police warn of scammers contacting West Penn Power customers in Kittanning, elsewhere

State police in Kittanning, Armstrong County, are investigating an incident where someone claiming to be with West Penn Power told people that their power was going to be shut off.

Police said the suspect or suspects called people about 2 p.m. Friday to tell them that their power “was going to be shut off due to various reasons” before instructing victims to buy MoneyPak gift cards and give the caller the card information when they were called back.

Police advise people who may receive a similar call to verify the situation with West Penn Power before giving a caller any information. They also ask that people contact their local police department.

Similar situations also have occurred in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Police in Greensburg and Penn Township on Friday warned residents about phone scammers pretending to be from West Penn Power calling customers.

The scammers demanded money to prevent electricity cutoffs, police said.

West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers told the Tribune-Review on Friday that scammers will sometimes tell victims to buy a prepaid credit card, then give them the number over the phone as “payment.”

That is not an accepted form of payment for legitimate West Penn charges, Meyers said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.