Valley News Dispatch

Armstrong County Lutheran parish to ordain new pastor Saturday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 10:04 a.m.


Lutheran churches in Leechburg and Parks Township will be welcoming a new pastor this weekend.

Ryan Pusch will be ordained Saturday at St. Paul Highfield Lutheran Church in Parks. Bishop Kurt Kusserow will preside at the service, beginning at 3 p.m. A dinner will follow.

Pusch also will oversee Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg.

The last full-time pastors were the Rev. Phil Gustafson at St. Paul Highfield, who left around December 2014, and the Rev. Kevin Mackey, who left Hebron in June of 2015.

The two churches then formed a shared ministry and had interim pastors while searching together for a full-time pastor.

Pusch is a 2007 graduate of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he received a bachelor's degree in comparative literature.

He worked as an Americorps volunteer coordinator, a neighborhood liaison for the University of Minnesota, a personal care assistant for a family, a tutor in the Minneapolis Public Schools and an assistant teacher at the German American Institute in St. Paul, Minn.

Pusch then attended Luther Seminary in St. Paul, where in 2017 he received a master of divinity with a focus on justice.

His work with youth includes helping in Sunday school since he was a teenager; working as a tutor and after-school care provider, a personal care assistant for boys with autism, and a high school youth group; and teaching confirmation classes in the churches he served in southwest Minnesota.

According to a letter introducing Pusch to the congregations, Pusch “loves singing and chanting liturgy, and finds music a deep part of our experience with the Holy Spirit.”

Those who led the search for a new pastor found Pusch to be “an energetic young man with expertise in youth and family ministry, preaching/worship leadership, teaching, interpreting theology, and innovation/creativity.

“He is committed to preaching and advocating a gospel that puts God's justice in the center of our community life — encouraging the dismantling of racism and building up the beloved community,” the letter states. “He has worked in a rural area and feels he can adapt well in a less populated area with smaller churches.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

