Armstrong County considers 'land bank' to get deadbeat properties back on tax rolls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Armstrong County is making progress in creating a land bank that would work to find new owners for abandoned, tax-delinquent properties.

The county commissioners recently hired consultant Christopher Gulotta of The Gulotta Group to help get the program working. The Easton-based company is to be paid $100 an hour, not to exceed $6,000, from a state grant.

A land bank is similar to a redevelopment authority, Gulotta said, “but it specifically focuses on acquiring and repurposing blighted and abandoned properties.”

That includes returning the properties to the tax rolls whenever possible. A land bank staff works with the public, businesses and nonprofits to find the “highest and best use” for properties included in the program, Gulotta said.

Armstrong County officials have not yet given final approval to the land bank plan.

Leechburg Mayor Wayne Dobos said he was named to a committee to consider what could be done with rundown, abandoned buildings.

“When the commissioners had a meeting in Leechburg, I asked them what can be done about blighted properties,” Dobos said. He suggested two tax-delinquent properties on Siberian Avenue in Leechburg that could be brought into the program.

One small site could be sold to an adjacent property owner, or for another purpose, he said, while the second site would be large enough for a new house to be built.

Brigid Beatty, municipal services coordinator for Armstrong County's department of planning and development, said Kittanning officials suggested a site on Diamond Way.

Gulotta was executive director of the Redevelopment and Housing Authorities of Cumberland County for 30 years.

As a consultant, he has helped to establish land banks in Westmoreland County and three in eastern Pennsylvania.

How it works in Westmoreland

Westmoreland County established its land bank in 2013 as an extension of its redevelopment authority.

About 55 residential properties have been sold in Westmoreland County, including some in Vandergrift and Lower Burrell. About 20 other municipalities also are part of the Westmoreland County Land Bank.

Bids are being accepted currently for a residential property in Allegheny Township, as well as for others across the county. Bids also are being accepted on about 12 commercial properties in Greensburg, Jeannette, Mt. Pleasant and West Newton.

The Westmoreland land bank can offer a significant incentive to would-be buyers, said Shelby Michalek, the county redevelopment authority's marketing coordinator.

“We are able to take away all back taxes and liens, so a property can be free and clear, and then we monitor what happens,” Michalek said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.