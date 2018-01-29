Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge students are now using iPads for school work

George Guido | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge Middle School as seen in July, 2017.

The future is now at Apollo-Ridge Middle School.

All 290 students have been equipped with iPads that can do much more than simply log on to the Internet.

Principal Travis Barta demonstrated the small devices at Monday's school board meeting.

The iPads can, among other things, allow students to record a lecture and follow it at their own pace.

The devices can hook up to YouTube so students can watch videos and download lessons. There will be 3-D animation available, and students can take virtual field trips.

“It's changed our world and made it more efficient,” Barta said. “For the students, this is their world — and we are just catching up to it.”

Barta showed school district officials a virtual field trip to Boston's Fenway Park, the Sphinx in Egypt and Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Also, ninth-graders at Apollo-Ridge are taking a computer applications class, according to senior high Principal Dan Consuegura.

By the time those freshmen are seniors, the entire student body will have taken the courses.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

