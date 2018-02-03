Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Former Freeport golf course eyed for well pad

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

Freeport borough officials on Monday will hear details about a natural gas operation proposed for a former golf course.

Mayor James E. Swartz Jr. said the proposal is for XTO Energy to install the well pad.

“All environmental concerns would be addressed before we sign off on anything,” he said.

Swartz was told the well would reach the Utica Shale reserve that is below the Marcellus Shale level.

If the project advances, obtains permits and begins to pump natural gas, Freeport would get a percentage of the revenue.

“DEP recently met with XTO Energy to provide feedback on the permitting requirements” for a well pad project in Armstrong County, said Lauren Fraley, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Environmental Protection.

She said the DEP has not yet received a permit application for the project.

Under state law, a driller must notify the county and proposed municipality of the proposed project, she said. This one is at the former Phoenix at Buffalo Valley golf course.

That 18-hole golf course closed in 2014.

Owners were not available for comment.

Freeport's public meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 414 Market St.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

