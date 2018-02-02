Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Catholic school students at Blessed Sacrament in Harrison run marketplace fundraiser

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Gus Blume, 7, takes his shot at a “Knock Down The Clown “ game during the Kids Market Day event at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School in Harrison.The kids helping kids marketplace let students participate in games, getting their nails painted, selling food items for 25 cents to $1 and other activities. Money collected goes to charity; the event was part of Catholic Schools Week.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Ashley Stonfer, 5, admires the nail painting of Faith Durci, during the Kids Market Day event at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School in Harrison on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament teacher Jessica Seidel plays the Let's Go Fishing Game during the Kids Market Day event at the school in Harrison.The marketplace involved a variety of activities; money collected goes to charity.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament teacher Jessica Seidel plays the Let's Go Fishing Game during the Kids Market Day event at the school in Harrison.The marketplace involved a variety of activities; money collected goes to charity.

Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School in Harrison held a Kids Market Day event on Friday as part of Catholic Schools Week.

Students set up “businesses” and paid each other 25 cents to $1 for services and items. Money collected through the day goes to charity.

