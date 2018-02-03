Deer Lakes parent's volunteer work earns her Healthy School Hero award

West Deer resident Becky Rinker turned her passion for health and wellness not only into a job, but also a mission to change how kids view healthy foods and exercise.

Rinker, 41, who serves on the Deer Lakes School District wellness committee, has been responsible for getting grant funds and implementing several healthy initiatives in the district over the past few years.

Now, she's been recognized for her work as one of 12 people in the country who are Action for Healthy Kids Healthy School Heroes. The award is given to parents, school staff and volunteers who go above and beyond to improve health, nutrition and physical activity in schools. There were nearly 100 people nominated for the award this year.

Action for Healthy Kids is a nonprofit that works to mobilize school professionals, families and communities to take actions that lead to healthy eating, physical activity and healthier schools where kids can thrive.

“She's just been, as a parent and as someone who is passionate about school health on a district level, really impactful in the district to bring in extra funding and extra supplies,” said Sean Wade, manager of volunteer initiatives with Action for Healthy Kids.

Rinker said she was surprised to learn of her award, which comes with a $500 prize. She plans to put the money into wellness awareness programs in the district.

“I just look at this as a whole team effort, and we have great support from our administration,” Rinker said. “It's really nice to be in a district that's so on board and forward thinking.”

One of the initiatives Rinker brought to the district was tower gardens, where students grow plants and herbs from seeds. They are housed indoors and grow all year.

“The tower gardens allowed us to grow healthy foods like arugula on-site that we then share with our students in their lunches,” said Bobbi-Ann Barnes, assistant superintendent. “Becky was the driving force in that project and she has continued with a number of other initiatives as well.”

One of those is the Laps for Learning event coming this April. Students raise money leading up to the event and then participate in outdoor games and exercises with their families. Rinker also helped bring a fruit orchard to Curtisville Primary Center.

“The more people who are involved, the more people we can reach and the more impact we can make on creating those healthy habits that can last a lifetime,” she said.

Rinker has a background in health care administration and currently works for the Juice Plus Co., which produces the tower gardens she got into the schools. She got interested in serving on the district's wellness committee after she had her three sons.

“I want them to have a healthier future and I think setting an example of that is a great way to teach them, but all the kids need that.”

