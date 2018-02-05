Hula hoop fitness class in Allegheny Township prepares to mark 10 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: Free to Valley Points YMCA members; $7 per class for nonmembers

When: 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, year-round

If you go

The hula hoop, once a national craze during the 1950s, has made a comeback.

Reconstructed larger and with added weight (anywhere from 1 to 5 pounds), modern hula hoops are serving as a fitness tool, with hula fitness classes nationwide inviting participants to swivel their hips for health.

Bethel Township resident Debi Biesuz began hooping 11 years ago and calls herself a “hoop artist.”

She co-founded Rockstar Hoops more than a decade ago, offering custom-made fitness hula hoops, lessons, demonstrations and lessons in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Think of her as a hula hoop cheerleader, because, twice weekly, she encourages her hula charges to swivel, dance, turn, twist and to “be one with your hoop.”

Biesuz created and implemented the Hula Hooping for Fitness class in 2008 at Valley Points YMCA in Allegheny Township.

Biesuz noted it's the only hula fitness class in the area — and she had looked.

“Hula fitness is really big out West and in California,” she said.

Ancient Greeks created the earliest hula hoops from grapevines and used them as an exercise tool for the hips.

The term “hula hoop” was originally coined by British sailors who witnessed hula dancing in the Hawaiian Islands.

The weighted hula hoops afford participants greater hoop control, said Biesuz.

Her 45-minute class includes a warm-up, active hula and cool down — all choreographed to music.

Hoops are provided by the YMCA to all class participants.

Biesuz designed the class with a “customize” component. Each hooper can control the intensity of their hula workout.

“The faster the hoop (spins), the harder the workout,” he said.

“Full sized, weighted hoops are for everyone,” Beisuz said. “Also, I've never had anybody that wanted to, not be able to hoop.”

Fitness hooping is touted as a strong core workout that can burn up to 400 calories per hour. The hoops used at Valley Points are larger and heavier, and therefore easier to use, than the lightweight hoops made for children.

Ennis Master, 83, is the oldest and longest hooping participant at Valley Points.

Master credits hula fitness with keeping her in good health.

“I have arthritis and it really helps when I do hula hooping,” Master said. “It keeps me moving. It's fun to do.”

“This is the best thing I found for my lower back,” said seven-year hooping participant Lou Mascarello, 75, of Washington Township. “I can tell when I skip a class and don't hoop.”

Hooping class newcomer Nancy Miller of Allegheny Township recently completed her first class — experiencing the common “dropped hoop.”

“I'm starting to get the hang of it, and it's been fun and, if I keep at, it I'll get better, I'm sure,” Miller said.

Hoops slamming to the floor with a thud happens to everyone, even for seasoned hoopers, said Biesuz, who warns that bruising may occur during the first few classes — a harmless but visible indicator that your skin has to adjust to the new activity.

Biesuz recommends her participants start with the basic moves until they feel comfortable, then step up to more advanced moves like turning, spinning, lunging and reversing the hoop spin.

Donna Salvaterra of Allegheny Township began her hooping regimen four months ago.

“Before I started doing this (hooping), I had never worked out,” Salvaterra said. “This is fun, enjoyable and it's getting me into the gym.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.