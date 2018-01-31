Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands student, 18, to stand trial for allegedly punching the district's superintendent

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 9:24 p.m.
Johnathan M. McCormick
Allegheny County Jail
Johnathan M. McCormick

Updated 19 hours ago

A student at the Highlands School District is headed to court on charges he assaulted the district's superintendent.

Johnathan M. McCormick, 18, of Harrison is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault after district police say that on Jan. 18 he attacked Superintendent Michael Bjalobok in a hallway at the high school.

Since he is 18, he is considered as an adult, and the case is being tried as such.

According to court documents, McCormick left a classroom without permission and became extremely agitated when a teacher told him to return to where he belonged.

McCormick allegedly responded with expletives that caught the attention of Bjalobok, who was in a nearby hallway.

When the superintendent attempted to intervene, McCormick again allegedly responded with expletives and, according to court documents, chest bumped Bjalobok and grabbed his shirt.

In the scuffle that ensued, McCormick allegedly punched the superintendent in the side of his head at least once.

A school custodian and a security officer restrained McCormick until in-school police Officer Richard Pritchard arrived to place him under arrest.

McCormick waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Carolyn Bengel on Tuesday. He is free on an unsecured $2,500 bond ahead of an as-yet unscheduled trial.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me