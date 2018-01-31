Tarentum man, 21, accused of selling pounds of marijuana to state drug agents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Tarentum man will face charges he sold pounds of marijuana and possessed more with the intent to distribute it.

Anthony Joseph Petrarca, 21, of Davidson Street, is charged with two counts of delivering a controlled substance and one count of possession with the intent to deliver, all felonies, as well as related charges.

Petrarca waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Carolyn Bengel on Tuesday and will face the charges in Allegheny County Court in Pittsburgh.

Petrarca's attorney, Patrick Nightingale, said that he is confident his client will be able to beat the charges.

According to court documents, an informant told drug agents with the state Attorney General's Office, that marijuana was being sold in Tarentum.

On May 16, police say, the informant arranged to buy a pound of marijuana from Petrarca at his home. That informant turned the pot over to police, who say lab tests confirmed that it's marijuana.

On June 6, police say Petrarca sold another pound of marijuana to the informant. Police say a field test indicated the plant matter was, indeed, marijuana.

Two days later, armed with a search warrant, police say they found yet another pound of marijuana along with a digital scale and more than $8,000 in cash. Police say they recovered the marked money used by their informant to buy the marijuana.

Petrarca is free on an unsecured $5,000 bond ahead of an as yet unscheduled trial.

Correction: Feb. 1, 2018

This story was modified to correct the name of the suspect's attorney.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.