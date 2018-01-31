Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Ken-Arnold girl, 12, sent home from school after weapon found in backpack

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Roy A. Hunt Elementary School, Oct. 2013
Google
Roy A. Hunt Elementary School, Oct. 2013

Updated 19 hours ago

A 12-year-old girl was sent home with a parent after a weapon was found inside her bookbag Wednesday morning at the Roy A. Hunt Elementary School, police and New Kensington-Arnold School District officials confirmed.

District Superintendent John Pallone said the weapon, which he declined to describe because of privacy policies, was found during a routine search involving a walk-through metal detector and security officer.

The elementary school is along the 1700 block of Alcoa Drive in Arnold.

“An inappropriate item was found and appropriate action was taken,” Pallone said.

“No one was hurt, and no one was in a hazardous situation,” he said.

When the item was found, police were called, which Pallone said is in keeping with school procedures.

Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt said an item that he would not describe was found and the student was taken to the assistant principal.

The girl said it wasn't her bookbag, Doutt said. Police are investigating.

“She was suspended and taken home by her mother,” Doutt said.

Hunt Elementary School has had metal detectors for several years, since the time it was used as a middle school. It became an elementary building for the start of the 2014-15 school year.

2 previous finds

Last Thursday, two days after a 6-year-old bragged about bringing a small knife to school, the school board voted 8-0 to spend $4,000 to install metal detectors at two other elementary schools. The detectors will be installed at Martin Elementary School in New Kensington, where the boy said he had a small folding knife but didn't show it to anyone, and H.D. Berkey Elementary.

In December, district officials announced what they would only describe as an “unexpected event” Dec. 14 at H.D. Berkey.

The district said only that a student was involved and police were investigating.

Some parents insisted that incident involved a loaded handgun found in a student's backpack.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

