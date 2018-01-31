Route 366 in New Kensington reopens at Taco Bell after head-on crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A head-on crash on Route 366 in New Kensington sent four people to area hospitals.

The busy road was reopened to traffic about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday after being shut down for nearly two hours.

The road had been closed between the Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass as rescue and cleanup crews worked at the scene.

The accident occurred about 7:50 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

Police are investigating the accident that involved three cars.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said there were four patients in three smaller vehicles.

The four were taken to area hospitals by ambulances from New Kensington, Lower Burrell and Tarentum.

No one needed to be helped from the cars, Saliba said.

“Everybody was out of the vehicles before firefighters arrived,” he said.

The investigating police sergeant wasn't immediately available for comment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.