Valley News Dispatch

Route 366 in New Kensington reopens at Taco Bell after head-on crash

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
A head-on crash Wednesday night shut down traffic in both directions on Route 366 in New Kensington between the Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass. Fire officials say three cars were involved and four people were injured. Jan. 31, 2018
Police are investigating the cause of a three-car accident Wednesday night that shut down Route 366 in both directions for nearly two hours. The road was shut down between Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass cloverleaf. Four people were injured. Jan. 31, 2018
A head-on crash Wednesday night shut down traffic in both directions on Route 366 in New Kensington between the Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass. Jan. 31, 2018
A head-on crash Wednesday night shut down traffic in both directions on Route 366 in New Kensington between the Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass. Jan. 31, 2018
Updated 20 hours ago

A head-on crash on Route 366 in New Kensington sent four people to area hospitals.

The busy road was reopened to traffic about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday after being shut down for nearly two hours.

The road had been closed between the Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass as rescue and cleanup crews worked at the scene.

The accident occurred about 7:50 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

Police are investigating the accident that involved three cars.

Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said there were four patients in three smaller vehicles.

The four were taken to area hospitals by ambulances from New Kensington, Lower Burrell and Tarentum.

No one needed to be helped from the cars, Saliba said.

“Everybody was out of the vehicles before firefighters arrived,” he said.

The investigating police sergeant wasn't immediately available for comment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

