13 Alle-Kiski Valley fire departments get state grant money

Thirteen Alle-Kiski Valley fire departments are getting part of more than $300,000 in state grants.

The grants are from Pennsylvania's Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. The money comes from gambling revenue.

“Our fire departments and emergency service providers often spend countless hours fundraising to ensure their equipment and training are up to date so they can help keep us safe,” said state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Washington Township. “These grants help our first responders focus on their service to their communities, which is why this program is so vital.”

Departments receiving funding, with figures rounded to the nearest $100:

Armstrong County

• Apollo Volunteer Fire Dept. Hose Co. No. 2: $11,700;

• Apollo Volunteer Fire Dept. Hose Co. No. 3: $11,900;

• Leechburg Volunteer Fire Co.: $11,500;

• Lower Kiski Ambulance Service Inc.: $12,100 for the fire company; $7,000 for EMS;

• Parks Township Volunteer Fire Dept.: $11,700.

Westmoreland County

• Avonmore Volunteer Fire Dept.: $11,500;

• Bell Township Volunteer Fire Dept.: $12,100;

• George G. McMurtry Fire Dept. Vandergrift No. 1: $15,000;

• Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Dept.: $13,000;

• Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 1: $11,700 for the fire company; $7,000 for EMS;

• Vandergrift Fire Dept. No. 2: $11,500 for the fire company; $7,000 for EMS;

• Washington Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1: $12,800;

• West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Co.: $11,500.

