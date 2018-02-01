Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

13 Alle-Kiski Valley fire departments get state grant money

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 8:12 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Thirteen Alle-Kiski Valley fire departments are getting part of more than $300,000 in state grants.

The grants are from Pennsylvania's Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. The money comes from gambling revenue.

“Our fire departments and emergency service providers often spend countless hours fundraising to ensure their equipment and training are up to date so they can help keep us safe,” said state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Washington Township. “These grants help our first responders focus on their service to their communities, which is why this program is so vital.”

Departments receiving funding, with figures rounded to the nearest $100:

Armstrong County

• Apollo Volunteer Fire Dept. Hose Co. No. 2: $11,700;

• Apollo Volunteer Fire Dept. Hose Co. No. 3: $11,900;

• Leechburg Volunteer Fire Co.: $11,500;

• Lower Kiski Ambulance Service Inc.: $12,100 for the fire company; $7,000 for EMS;

• Parks Township Volunteer Fire Dept.: $11,700.

Westmoreland County

• Avonmore Volunteer Fire Dept.: $11,500;

• Bell Township Volunteer Fire Dept.: $12,100;

• George G. McMurtry Fire Dept. Vandergrift No. 1: $15,000;

• Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Dept.: $13,000;

• Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 1: $11,700 for the fire company; $7,000 for EMS;

• Vandergrift Fire Dept. No. 2: $11,500 for the fire company; $7,000 for EMS;

• Washington Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1: $12,800;

• West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Co.: $11,500.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me