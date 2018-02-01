Heart disease awareness events to run through February at Allegheny Health Network sites
Allegheny Health Network hospitals are hosting a series of events to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease through February.
At Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, nurses will perform free blood pressure screenings from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday in the main hallway and cafeteria conference room. There also will be giveaways, educational materials and healthy snacks for people wearing red.
The events are in honor of Heart Month and the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement, created to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.
The movement is in its 15th year.
Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in American women, and kills almost twice as many women every year than all forms of cancer combined. One in three women is expected to die eventually of heart disease or stroke.
“Unfortunately, many women do not recognize their risk of heart disease as well as they should,” Dr. Indu Poornima, director of the AHN Women's Heart Center, said. “It is crucial that we continue to work with women to make them aware of their risk factors and help them know the signs of heart disease and heart attacks, and that they understand those signs can be different between women and men.
“For example, while chest pain is a tell-tale symptom of a heart attack for both sexes, women are more likely to suffer other pains – such as in the jaw, shoulder, or arm – that they may not consider to be signs of a possible heart attack. Recognizing and responding to those signs can be a life-saver.”
Dr. Srinivas Murali, director of AHN's Cardiovascular Institute, said the planned events raise awareness about the disease and what can be done to reduce risks and improve patient outcomes.
“While we continue to make progress in the battle against cardiovascular disease, nearly 90 million people in the U.S. still experience some form of the disease,” she said.
