Heart disease awareness events to run through February at Allegheny Health Network sites

Additional Go Red For Women and Heart Month events:

Allegheny General Hospital

• Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., outside hospital cafeteria, 320 E. North Ave., Pittsburgh's North Side. AGH nurses will perform free blood pressure screenings. Open to the public and employees.

Canonsburg Hospital

• Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the hospital cafeteria, 100 Medical Blvd., North Strabane. American Heart Association (AHA) red dress pins and paper hearts will be sold, educational materials will be offered and the cafeteria will feature heart-healthy and “red” menu items.

• Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kids' Play Area in front of Macy's, South Hills Village mall, Bethel Park. Cardiac risk assessment and materials about cardiac rehab at Canonsburg will be offered.

• Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., conference room adjacent to the hospital cafeteria. “Race to No Place” stationary bike team competition. Support your favorite team by placing money in donation bags. Proceeds benefit the Canonsburg 2018 AHA Heart Walk team.

• Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., adjacent to cafeteria. Cupcake Wars competition and bake sale, proceeds benefiting Canonsburg's AHA Heart Walk. Cupcakes will be judged on presentation, texture and taste.

• Feb. 27, 4 to 7 p.m., in hospital Therapy Services department, Cardiac Rehab Open House event.

Forbes Hospital

• Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Forbes Learning Centers and hallway to cafeteria, 2570 Haymaker Road, Monroeville. Get healthy living tips, as well as blood pressure screenings, shoulder massages, chiropractic evaluations, express manicures, complimentary nail services and on site access to vendors. The first 500 attendees will receive a gift bag.

Jefferson Hospital

• Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital's J Cafe, 565 Coal Valley Road, Jefferson Hills. Sale of National Wear Red Day pins and paper hearts; educational materials will be offered, and the cafeteria will feature heart-healthy and “red” menu items.

• Feb. 7, 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the James Bibro Building, Jefferson Room. Presentation by Dr. Glen Miske.

• Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the J Cafe. Cupcake Wars competition and bake sale, proceeds benefiting Jefferson's Heart Walk.

• Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the hospital lobby. “Race to No Place” stationary bike team competition. Support your favorite team by placing money in donation bags. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson 2018 AHA Heart Walk team.

West Penn Hospital

• Feb. 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Penn Hospital Wintergarden, 4800 Friendship Ave., Bloomfield section of Pittsburgh. Stop by for giveaways, blood pressure screenings, healthy living tips, express manicures, basket raffle tickets and on site access to vendors.

Saint Vincent Hospital

• Feb. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., hospital cafeteria, 232 West 25 St., Erie. AHA representatives and members of Saint Vincent's Cardiovascular Institute team will distribute educational materials about prevention and how best to care for oneself after undergoing cardiac procedures. The cafeteria will feature heart-healthy and “red” menu items, as well.

• Feb. 16, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Ambassador Conference Center, 7794 Peach Street, Erie. Erie Heart Health Seminar: At this free event, learn about prevention, current treatments for heart disease and cutting-edge heart treatments on the horizon. Talk with physicians one-on-one, take heart-healthy screenings, and get hands-only CPR training. A light meal and refreshments will be served. Call 814-451-8019 by Feb. 14 to register.