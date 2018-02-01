Volunteers sought to help at Tarentum cat spay, neuter clinics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fast track clinics are for any cat that needs a low-cost spay or neutering. Ferals cost $30. Rescue and pets cost $40 for males, $55 for females. Cost includes surgery, pain medications, flea treatment and rabies vaccine. Only feral cats are ear-tipped. Other vaccines and services available at separate cost.

No-charge clinics, sponsored by donors and fundraising events, are free for feral cats only. Service includes surgery, pain medications, flea treatment, ear mite treatment if needed and rabies vaccine. Cats are ear-tipped to show they've been fixed and vaccinated.

The Homeless Cat Management Team clinic is at 207 Allegheny St. in Tarentum. Pre-registration is required by calling 412-321-4060; walk-ins are not accepted. Clinics fill up quickly, and return calls to complete registration may take some time.

For nearly 20 years, the Homeless Cat Management Team has worked to control the population of stray, feral, abandoned and otherwise unwanted cats.

They need more help.

The team is seeking volunteers to help at its spay and neuter clinics, held throughout the year at 207 Allegheny St. in Tarentum. The only requirement is to be at least 18 years old, and like animals.

The next are in February — Feb. 10 and Feb. 24.

From trapping to fixing the cats, “There's a lot of volunteerism that goes into this,” said team volunteer Bernadette Kazmarski, of Carnegie.

Since its founding in 2000, the team, a “trap-neuter-return” organization, has spayed or neutered more than 1,000 stray, feral and pet cats each year.

Up to 20 volunteers are needed for each clinic, with most not needing medical training.

“You just need to love animals,” Kazmarski said.

Volunteers are needed to check people in and out, write up paperwork, and check on the cats after surgery.

The cats come in from all over Allegheny and surrounding counties.

With sometimes up to 100 cats coming through a clinic, “We need a lot of hands,” Kazmarski said. “It's a lot to keep track of over the course of a day.”

Clinics usually run from 7 a.m. and into the mid-to-late afternoon. Volunteers can sign up for a morning or afternoon shift, lasting usually four hours, she said.

But in addition to volunteers from the general public, the team is also looking for veterinary volunteers to spend a shift with them.

For them, “We're very appreciative,” Kazmarski said. “Veterinarians are very busy people. They're small business owners. They don't always have the time to volunteer for something.”

To volunteer, call 412-321-4060, or visit the team's Facebook page , facebook.com/homelesscatteam/

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.